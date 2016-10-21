El Tema Retro de la Jornada en SorianoTotal

Billy Ocean – Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) 1984

Leslie Sebastian Charles, más conocido como Billy Ocean (Trinidad y Tobago, 21 de enero de 1950), es un cantante trinitense nacionalizado británico que comenzó a hacerse famoso a partir de la década de 1970.

Entre sus éxitos, se pueden destacar las canciones When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Gets Going (parte de la banda sonora de la película La joya del nilo, de 1985), Suddenly, Get Outta of My Dreams, Get Into My Car (parte de la banda sonora del filme License to Drive), Caribbean Queen, Loverboy y There’ll Be Sad Songs to Make You Cry.

“Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)” es un tema de Billy Ocean y Keith Diamond como Co-autor y Co-productor, que trepó al top número uno de los Billboard Hot 100 y Black Singles chart y número 6 en el UK Singles Chart en 1984.

La canción le dió a Ocean el 1985 Grammy Award por Mejor Performance Vocal Masculino R&B, haciéndolo el primer artista Británico en ganar en esa categoría.

“Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)”



And all the heads turned because she was the queen

In the blink of an eye I knew her number and her name yeah

Caribbean Queen

Now we’re sharing the same dream

And our hearts they beat as one

No more love on the run I lose my cool when she steps in the room

And I get so excited just from her perfume

Electric eyes that you can’t ignore

And passion burns you like never before I was in search of a good time

Just running my game

Love was the furthest

Furthest from my mind Caribbean Queen

Now we’re sharing the same dream

And our hearts they beat as one

No more love on the run